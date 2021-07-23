Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

NYSE:MCW opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.