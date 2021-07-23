Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.30.

NYSE AMRC opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

