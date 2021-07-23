Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 245,810 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $113,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $157,192,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NYSE PXD opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.