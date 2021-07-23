Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.72.

PXD opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

