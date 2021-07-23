Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $104.96

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.96, but opened at $101.60. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 55,419 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.