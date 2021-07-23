PIBBLE (PIB) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $32,291.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.