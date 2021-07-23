Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial makes up 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 7,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,510. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

