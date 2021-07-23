Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

