Pharvaris (PHVS) versus Its Rivals Financial Review

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) is one of 865 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pharvaris to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pharvaris alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharvaris and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharvaris Competitors 4771 18001 39493 770 2.58

Pharvaris currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.97%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Pharvaris Competitors -2,680.16% -112.45% -27.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A -$29.68 million -2.36 Pharvaris Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.39

Pharvaris’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pharvaris beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.