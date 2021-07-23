Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 52-Week High at $488.45

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 488.45 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 486.80 ($6.36), with a volume of 359271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.20 ($6.18).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,374.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

