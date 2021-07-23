Peter Hayes Purchases 15,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Stock

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 771,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

