Peter Hayes Purchases 15,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Stock

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MVF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
