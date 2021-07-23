Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $113.96 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

