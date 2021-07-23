Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $53.64 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

