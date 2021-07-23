Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCA. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCA opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

