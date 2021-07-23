Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22.

