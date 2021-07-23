Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

