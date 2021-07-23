Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

