Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 893 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.