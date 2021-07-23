People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 116,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,173 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

