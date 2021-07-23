Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PAG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $81.59. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.