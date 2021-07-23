Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.69 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -256.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

