Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LON STB opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £227.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,110.15. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

