PDT Partners LLC Takes $49,000 Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.30 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $495.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

