PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.