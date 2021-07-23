PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

