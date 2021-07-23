PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.05. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

