ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $113.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.94 or 1.00017061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000781 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.