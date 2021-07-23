Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $57.58. 155,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,856. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

