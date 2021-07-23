Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $3,262,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,347,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,355,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 76.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 839,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,661,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

