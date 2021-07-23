Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $233.22. 17,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.