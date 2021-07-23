Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.17. 86,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

