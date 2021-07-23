Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Palomar worth $101,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 179.86 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,431. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

