Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,369,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 393,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,187. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

