Paloma Partners Management Co Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1,815.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.73. 13,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,884. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

