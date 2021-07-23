Paloma Partners Management Co Has $13.93 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 318.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200,038 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

