Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 444.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

