Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 5,741 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,185. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

