Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1,671.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $137.94. 7,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

