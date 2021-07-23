Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUTKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.