Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

