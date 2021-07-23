OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Holdings Lowered by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. OSI Systems accounts for 4.3% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of OSI Systems worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

