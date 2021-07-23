Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

