Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 237,109 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

