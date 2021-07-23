OriginTrail Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.47 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $74.47 million and $753,315.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.18 or 0.00862082 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,950,422 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.