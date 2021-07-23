Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.