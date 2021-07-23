Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.31.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.