OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $53.96 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,799.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,249 shares of company stock worth $5,458,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

