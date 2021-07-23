Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

