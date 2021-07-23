Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $25.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $33.45 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,723.65.

CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,454.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,806.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

