Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.15. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $297.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.